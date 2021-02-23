Diana Ross says she has new music on the way: "I just completed singing 14 new songs"

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Just a couple weeks after the sad news that her former Supremes band mate Mary Wilson had suddenly passed away, Diana Ross has revealed that she’s recently recorded more than a dozen new songs.

The Motown legend posted a message on her social media sites today that reads, “Life is about change, and this time has, in many ways, been a gift of Reflection and Gratefulness. My Love and Gratitude has never been stronger. It seems it will be another year before I am able to tour again. I will always continue singing. Songs of Love and Appreciation…I just completed singing 14 new songs. ‘Thank you’ for your Love and Friendship. Coming soon.”

Earlier in the week, Diana posted another note explaining that she missed performing so much, and that she was “recording new music and songs in my home studio.”

Ross’ last studio album to date, I Love You, was released in 2006, although a series of hit dance remixes of her classic songs have been issued in recent years.

