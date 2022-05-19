Diana Ross teams up with Tame Impala for ‘﻿Minions 2﻿’ song “Turn Up the Sunshine”

Decca Records

The long-rumored collaboration between Diana Ross and alt-rockers Tame Impala has finally arrived.

The Motown legend/R&B icon has teamed up the Australian psychedelic outfit for a new song called “Turn Up the Sunshine.” As previously reported, the track will appear on the ’70s-inspired soundtrack to the upcoming Minions sequel movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

You can listen to “Turn Up the Sunshine” now via digital outlets.

In addition to the Ross-Tame Impala collab, the Minions 2 soundtrack includes contributions from Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White, as well as from a host of big-name alternative artists, including St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Bleachers and Alabama Shakes‘ Brittany Howard. The album was produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff.

The whole soundtrack will be released on July 1, the same day that ﻿Minions 2 ﻿hits theaters, and the album can be preordered now.

