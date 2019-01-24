Diana Ross to Celebrate 75th Birthday With Re-release of Classic Central Park Concert

Diana Ross knows how to throw a party!

2019 is being hailed a “Diamond Diana Celebration.”

Diana Ross will turn 75 on March 26th and to celebrate, Fathom Events will show her iconic Central Park Concert in theaters for two days.

The concert was filmed July 1983. The re-release was produced by Diana Ross and will include never-before-seen footage.

1.2 million fans gathered in Central Park over the course of two days to see Diana Ross live in 1983. Many withstanding the rain

What is your favorite Diana Ross song?