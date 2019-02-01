The legendary Diana Ross will take the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy announced Thursday that Ms. Ross will have a “very special performance.”
Ross has already received a Lifetime Achievement Award from The Academy. That happened in 2012.
The ceremony takes place on February 6th.
Should Ross do her thing solo or do you think other artists should join her for this performance?
Diana Ross to Perform at 2019 Grammys
The legendary Diana Ross will take the stage at the upcoming Grammy Awards.