Diana Ross to perform at UK's Glastonbury Festival 2020: “This is a dream come true”

ABC/Image Group LADiana Ross has been confirmed to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2020, and the former lead singer of The Supremes is ecstatic about appearing at the prestigious British music festival next summer.

“This is a dream come true,” Diana commented on Instagram, along with a video of her singing her 1985 hit, “Chain Reaction.”

“To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you,” she continued. “I'm coming to Glastonbury, with love."

Festival co-organizer Emily Eavis confirmed the news, writing, “We are so thrilled to be able to announce that the wonderful Diana Ross will be playing the Sunday legends slot at Glastonbury next year.”

The so-called Sunday afternoon "Legends" slot at the festival is generally filled by an iconic artist, often from a different musical genre than the usual Glastonbury performers, who tend to be alternative rock, dance or current pop artists. Legends who've played the slot in the past include Tony Bennett, Barry Gibb, Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton, Shirley Bassey and Lionel Richie.

Ross has been enjoying a year long “Diamond Diana” celebration marking her 75th birthday, which was May 26. Diana toured throughout the summer, including a residency at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The 50th anniversary Glastonbury Festival will be held June 24-28 in Somerset, England.

