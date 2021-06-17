Diana Ross Will Release First Album In Two Decades After Signing New Record Deal

Diana Ross is back with a new album! “Thank You” is the title track for a new album due out this Fall.

The “Thank You” album was recorded in Ross’s home studio and features 13 new songs. “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love,” Ross said in a statement. “I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”

Last year Ross hit the music charts again when a remix of her hit “Love Overboard” hit number one on the Dance Club Chart forty-four years after its debut. The remix sparked a new mixtape “Supertonic,” a collection of Diana Ross remixes which dropped in mid-2020.

