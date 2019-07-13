Diane Keaton Says She Hasn’t Been on a Date in 35 Years

In a recent interview, Diane Keaton was asked if men ask her out.

She responded, Never.

She continued that she has not been on a date in 35 years.

She was asked if she wanted to go on a date, I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends but no dates. No mwah-mwah.

In the past, she has dated Al Pacino, Warren Beatty and Woody Allen but said she’s been single because she is an “oddball.”

The 73-year-old thinks that it’s good she never married. She has two adopted kids.

What’s the longest you’ve gone without a date and/or “mwah-mwah?”