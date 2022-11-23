Diane Sawyer Presents The 20th Anniversary Special Of “Love Actually” On ABC

Almost 20 years later, audiences are still feeling the love.

The cast of the 2003 holiday classic Love Actually are set to reunite for an ABC News special with Diane Sawyer, marking two decades since the making of the holiday classic.

Returning for the special are Emma Thompson (Karen), Hugh Grant (David/the prime minister), Laura Linney (Sarah), Bill Nighy (Billy Mack), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Sam), Olivia Olson (Joanna) and more, plus writer/director Richard Curtis and a message from Martine McCutcheon (Natalie).

(People)