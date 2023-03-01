Diane Warren donates Oscar-nominated song “I’m Standing With You” for new PETA ad

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Diane Warren is supporting PETA’s attempt to call out the cruelty of the annual Iditarod dogsled race, which kicks off Saturday in Alaska.

The songwriter has donated her Oscar-nominated track “I’m Standing With You” for a new PETA ad, which features footage of Iditarod dogs chained up in the cold, as well as images of PETA supporters rallying on the dogs’ behalf.

“The images of trembling dogs chained up alone in the snow and ice and others limping from being run to the brink of collapse are hard to watch, but the protesters who show up to the Iditarod every year to speak up for these dogs give me hope that this cruel event will end,” Warren shares. “I’m standing with PETA and the kind people worldwide who are demanding an end to this cruel race.”

According to PETA, more than 150 dogs have died in the two-week race through the snow, ice and wind, not including dogs they say are killed during the off season or because they aren’t fast enough.

“I’m Standing With You,” from the 2019 movie Breakthrough, was sung by This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz and earned a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. It lost to Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.