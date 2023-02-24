Diane Warren to perform with Sofia Carson at the Oscars

Photo by Javiera Eyzaguirre

Diane Warren is headed to the Oscars next month. The songwriter is set to accompany actress and singer Sofia Carson for the performance of “Applause,” from the movie Tell It like a Woman, which is nominated for Best Original Song.

They join previously announced Oscar performer Rihanna, who’ll be on hand to perform her nominated track “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Other songs nominated in the category include “Hold My Hand,” written by Lady Gaga, from Top Gun: Maverick, “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR and “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once, written by David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux.

Warren wrote the music and lyrics to “Applause”; this is her 14th Oscar nomination. While she hasn’t won an actual trophy yet, she did receive an honorary Oscar at the Governor’s Awards last November.

