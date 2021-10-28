Did Adam Levine Over React To This Fan Jumping On Stage?

Adam Levine is breaking his silence after a video of a fan grabbing him on stage went viral. The video shows a fan jumping up on stage at the Hollywood Bowl and trying to grab the frontman only to have him shake the fan off and continue singing. Many criticized Levine for looking as though he was disgusted because a fan was that close to him, but he says that’s not the case. He took to his Instagram story to say he has always been someone that loves, respects and worships his fans, but he was just really startled. He said sometimes when you’re startled you have to shake it off and keep doing your job. What do you think?