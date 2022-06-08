Did AGT Trick The Judges Or Was It All Planned?

The producers of America’s Got Talent allegedly faked the judges out by sticking 11-year-old singer Madison Taylor Baez in the crowd and having her sing during the commercial break. Simon asked her to audition and she killed it! She even got Howie’s Golden Buzzer……BUT..the judges played it off like they didn’t know who she was, but according to IMDB, she sang the National anthem at L.A. Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams, Galaxy and Harlem Globetrotter games, and also starred in Netflix’s “Selena: The Series” as a young Selena Quintanilla. They had also shown an audience prepper earlier in the show getting people to sing. One lady did “Row Your Boat”, so it seems they were setting things up for Madison. Is this a cheap gimmick? What do you think? Either way, the girl is phenomenal.