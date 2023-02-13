Did Ben Afleck Have The Best Super Bowl Commercial?

There were lots of stars in last night’s Super Bowl ads. Which was your favorite commercial? We liked the Dunkin ad with Ben, but

Star-studded Super Bowl ads were the theme of the big game. Pete Davidson is bringing leftovers to life with Hellmann’s, Jon Hamm and Brie Larson.

—Ben Stiller and Steve Martin starring in twin ads for Pepsi Zero Sugar.

–Will Ferrell teamed up with General Motors and Netflix for a campaign on the car brand’s electric vehicles.

–Amy Schumer erased her exes in Google Pixel’s Super Bowl ad.

–Elton John, Jack Harlow and Missy Elliott got caught up in a Doritos Love Triangle

–Paul Rudd reprises his role as Ant-Man to promote Heineken’s non-alcoholic beer.

–M&M’s is introducing Maya Rudolph as its newest spokesperson.

–Pals Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg team up to promote Skechers’ Hands Free Slip Ins shoe.

–Ana Faris discovers Avocados From Mexico

—Jesse Pinkman and Walter White reunite in clandestine R-V for a PopCorners ad.

—Alicia Silverstone for Rakatan

—In an ad for Workday, ,Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Paul Stanley, and Gary Clark Jr. scold corporate types for calling each other “rock stars”.