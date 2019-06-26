Did Camila Cabello split with boyfriend Matthew Hussey?

Emma McIntyre /VF19/WireImage

Is Camila Cabello now a single Señorita?

Us Weekly reports that the singer has split with boyfriend Matthew Hussey after more than a year of dating.

The news, which a source confirmed to the mag, comes shortly after Camila and Shawn Mendes debuted their steamy video for “Señorita,” featuring a sexy dance and a motel love scene.

Twitter users noticed Hussey, who is, ironically, a relationship coach, has been blocking comments mentioning Camila as of late.

Camila and Hussey were first spotted together in February 2018, on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Meanwhile, fans have been obsessing over Camila and Shawn’s chemistry since the “Señorita” video dropped. Many have wished they would become a real-life couple since 2015, when they released their first duet, “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

As far as we know, they’re still just friends.

