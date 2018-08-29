Did DeSantis Mean “Moncky Wrench” as in his “Monkey this Up” in Comment about Black Opponent?

The Republican nominee for Florida governor is raising some eyebrows following comments about his opponent. Appearing on Fox News this morning, Congressman Ron DeSantis said we don’t want to “monkey this up” when referring to Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum.



https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Monkey-this-up.mp3

A Baltimore mechanic named Charles Moncky invented the monkey wrench around 1858. The tool was originally named by using a “purposeful misspelling” of its inventor’s name, according to the Ferris State University Jim Crow Museum. A number of patents filed in the years that followed made improvements to the wrench, and it became commonly used for steam locomotives and railroad car repair work.

Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo responded by saying it’s “disgusting” that DeSantis is launching his general election campaign with “racist dog whistles.”

Gillum is the first African-American nominee for governor of Florida.

