Did DJ Bobby Bones RUIN Dancing With The Stars?!

Seems like that could be the case!  People were quite confused when the popular jock won DWTS last season even after getting lower scores than the others in the finale.

E! News has confirmed that the reality show won’t be airing in Spring 2019, when it would usually debut after the end of The Bachelor, but is expected to return in Fall 2019.

Rumor is they’re going to try to revamp the system on how the show goes with voting.

OR….is it that they have run out of C and D listers in Hollywood to be on the show?

