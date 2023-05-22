Did ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Vol. 3’ prompt Springsteen to release a “Badlands” lyric video?

Marvel Studios

Not long ago,Â Bruce Springsteen‘s YouTube channelÂ posted an official lyric videoÂ for one of his classics, “Badlands.” As for what prompted a lyric video treatment for a song released in 1978, well, just look to your local movie theater.

“Badlands,” which first appeared onÂ Darkness on the Edge of Town, just happens to play over the credits of the hit filmÂ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.Â It’s not clear if the two things are connected, but in the comments, many fans indicate that’s why they’ve come to watch the lyric video.

“Found this song throughÂ Guardians of the GalaxyÂ and I’m glad that I did,” one person wrote.

“Came here after seeingÂ Guardians of the GalaxyÂ and so glad to see this new lyric video released. Such a timeless song and hit the right notes for the film,” added another.

“Got such a huge smile when this started playing at the end ofÂ Guardians 3.Â Listening to one of my favorite songs by my favorite musician on the big screen was amazing,” read another comment.

“Badlands”Â didn’t get an official video when it was released, but there areÂ numerous live videosÂ of the song posted on Springsteen’s YouTube channel. It’s also part of the set list on Bruce’s current tour.

Copyright Â© 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.