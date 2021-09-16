Did He Trip On The “Yellow Brick Road”? Elton John Postpones Tour Due To Injury

Elton John has postponed his “Yellow Brick Road” tour due to suffering a fall which will require surgery.

The “Piano Man,” says he fell on a hard surface earlier in the summer which has left him in pain and with limited mobility.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” John said in a statement on Thursday (September 16th).

Elton John was supposed to start the European leg of his tour this year with U.S. dates in 2022, but now the tour will be pushed back to 2023.

