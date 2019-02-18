Did Japanese Prime Minister Abe Nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize?

Japan’s Prime Minister isn’t commenting on whether he nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Shinzo Abe is not talking after President Trump claimed Friday that Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts with North Korea.
Abe says he gives Trump’s leadership high marks but would not break the rules on disclosing if he indeed did nominate Trump for the high honor.
Information about the nominations cannot be revealed until 50 years later.

