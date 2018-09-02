Did Lady Gaga Almost Kill Bradley Cooper?!

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper attend 'A Star Is Born' photocall during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Well, I would have. Upon their first meeting for their upcoming movie “A Star Is Born”, Bradley took it upon himself to TAKE HER MAKE UP OFF! As in walked up to her, and took a make-up wipe TO HER FACE! Those are fighting actions to me!

The reason, however, makes sense. This is the woman Cooper wanted in his film, “A Star Is Born.” Not the pop star masked with face paint and headdresses and hairpieces. Just Stefani Germanotta. “Completely open,” he said. “No artifice.”

Ok Bradley…you get a pass for that one. But in the future….don’t take a wipe to a woman’s face!