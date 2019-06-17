Did Marvel Just Tease “Spiderman 4?”

Okay, so Marvel is at it again. The studio just released a tease that has many either scratching their heads in wonder or pulling their hair out with excitement.

The tease on social media shows the number 4 written in a spider’s web. What that means, Well, Marvel isn’t saying anything.

Since the post did have the hashtag #MarvelComics fans believe that a comic book tag team between Spidey and The Fantastic Four is on the way, while others think it may be more.

Another theory is that Marvel is giving director Sam Raimi the chance to tell the fourth Spider-Man tale he never had the chance to tell, but right now it’s all theory.

What do you think the number four written in the spider’s web means?