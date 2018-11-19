Did President Trump Call Rep. Adam Schiff a Bad Word?

Congressman Adam Schiff is responding to President Trump’s seeming crude tweet.
Trump took to Twitter of over the weekend and in what appears to be a typo, called the Democrat from Southern California a curse word by spelling his last name S-C-H-I-T-T instead of with two F’s.

Schiff fired back saying his new nick name is a good one, and added a joke about Trump’s written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.

