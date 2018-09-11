Did Serena Williams Act Like a Bully?

The International Tennis Federation says chair umpire Carlos Ramos followed the rules when he gave Serena Williams three code violations in the U.S. Open women’s final Saturday.

Williams lost the championship to Naomi Osaka after the violations and accused Ramos of sexism.

It’s against the rules to verbally abuse an ump. When Ramos handed down a third violation to Williams, it was after she had called him a liar and a thief.

She argued that men have gotten away with far worse.

He also gave her violations for smashing her racket and her coach giving signals from the stands.

During the previous three Grand Slam events, men were assessed 59 code violations, around twice as many as women.

