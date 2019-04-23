Did Taylor Swift step out wearing new TS7 merch?

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Robert Kamau/GC ImagesTaylor Swift really knows how to whip her fans into a frenzy.

The singer stepped out in New York City Monday wearing what appears to be new merchandise for her TS7 album. She was photographed wearing a pale pink cropped shirt with a floral design and her name written on the sleeve, as well as matching floral shorts. She also had the tips of her hair dyed pink.

The color scheme of Taylor’s outfit seemed to match the girly pastel aesthetic she’s been teasing on Instagram.

Fans took to Twitter to freak out over the possibility that new merch – and the new album – will be coming very soon.

Taylor has been hinting a new release will be coming on April 26, though it’s unclear if it’s music or something different entirely.

Later Monday night, Taylor was seen attending pal Gigi Hadid’s birthday party, dressed in a red checkered blazer and floral dress and carrying a pastel blue bag with an image of a cat on it.

