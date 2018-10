Happy Anniversary to Wicked! It was their 15th anniversary show last night on NBC! Every time I hear Ariana’s voice I am blown away! I don’t even think I could pick a favorite song! Well, this one with Miley is def in my top 5.

She’s coming to the AAA on May 31st and I’ve got your tix before you can even buy them on my 979 WRMF show all week long!

Tix for her “Sweetener World Tour” go on sale on Monday (11/5). But why buy, when you can just sit back, listen and win?!