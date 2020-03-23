Did You Catch Rosie O’Donnell’s Broadway YouTube Show Last Night?

Rosie O’Donnell is brought back her 25-time Emmy Award winning “The Rosie O’Donnell Show” for one night only as a benefit for The Actors Fund to support members of the entertainment industry in need during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Featuring in alphabetical order: Skylar Astin – Shoshana Bean – Annette Bening – Beth Beths – Alexandra Billings – Nate Burkus – Matthew Broderick – Tituss Burgess – Andrew Burnap – Norbert Leo Butz – Miguel Cervantes – Kristin Chenoweth – Gavin Creel – Darren Criss – Brandon Victor Dixon – Cynthia Erivo – Gloria Estefan – Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Harvey Fierstein – Jordan Fisher – David Foster – Sutton Foster – Morgan Freeman – Neil Patrick Harris – Christopher Jackson – Jeremy Jordan – Andy Karl – Jane Krakowski – Lorin Lotarro – Judith Light – Patti LuPone – Barry Manilow – Rob McClure – Audra McDonald – Katherine McPhee – Alan Menken – Idina Menzel – Brian Stokes Mitchell – Matthew Morrison – Kelli O’Hara – Orfeh – Sarah Jessica Parker – Lauren Patten – Bernadette Peters – Ben Platt – Jeremy Pope – Billy Porter – Randy Rainbow – Andrew Rannells – Chita Rivera – Anika Noni Rose – Seth Rudetsky – Miranda Sings – Jordan Sparks – Elizabeth Stanley – Ali Stroker – Marisa Tomei – Aaron Tveit – Leslie Uggams – Ben Vereen – Adrienne Warren – James Wesley and more!

Treat yourself and watch the whole show!