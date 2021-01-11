Did You Catch The NFL On Nickelodeon Yesterday!?

Nickelodeon aired its first ever NFL game, which ended with the New Orleans Saints beating the Chicago Bears 21-9. It featured a discussion on players’ bathroom breaks, the trademark Nickelodeon slime, and an UNCENSORED F-BOMB. Here are the highlights:

1. The profanity came at the end of the first half, when a hot-mic caught Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson disagreeing with a call. Nickelodeon didn’t catch it in time. (Here’s UNCENSORED video.)

2. Former NFL receiver Nate Burleson was the studio analyst . . . and several reports say he stole the show. At one point, he explained to kids how players take bathroom breaks during a game. (Here’s video.)

3. The visuals included a “slimed” first down line . . . “slime canons” after a touchdown . . . SpongeBob was shown in-between the uprights during field goals . . . and there were a bunch of other silly graphics.

4. The kid who plays “Young Sheldon” also explained some of the penalties . . . there was a “Minecraft”-style halftime report . . . and Saints coach Sean Payton got slimed . . . FOR REAL!