Did You Know The Rembrandts Were Not The Number 1 Choice For The Friends Theme Song?

Wow…we were surprised by these theme song stories. Everyone knows that The Rembrandts performed the theme, but the producers were originally using “It’s the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” by R.E.M. as a placeholder, so that’s the vibe they were aiming for. The Rembrandts were surprised when the theme premiered on the show, because they didn’t add the four claps . . . the show’s producers tacked them on. And on the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, producers wanted something basically a hip-hop ‘Beverly Hillbillies’,” and they wanted the theme to tell the story of how Will ended up in Bel-Air. They only had about three weeks before the show premiered . . . but Will Smith didn’t need that much time. He wrote it with DJ Jazzy Jeff in just 15 minutes.