Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala last nightnnedy. The real dress worn by She borrowed it from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando and had to lose 16 pounds to get it to fit. It was the crystal-studded gown from when Marilyn sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Since the 60-year-old dress is a piece of history and was custom-made for Marilyn, Kim couldn’t have it tailored. She told the “Vogue” correspondent, quote, “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having a pizza and donut party back at the hotel after.” The dress It holds the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive dress sold at an auction . . . at $4.8 million.

Elon Musk was also there. Elon has arrived on the red carpet with his mother as his date. The billionaire wore a black tuxedo while his mother, supermodel Maye Musk, opted for a long-sleeved red velvet dress.