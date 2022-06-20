Did You See The “Lost” Sesame Street Episode With The Wicked Witch?

Did you know there was a “Sesame Street” episode that received SO many parent complaints for being “too scary” for their kids that it was shelved for almost 50 years?

Well, those days are over . . . the episode from 1976 made its way online thanks to Reddit. Now you’re probably wondering what was so scary about it.

Well, MARGARET HAMILTON from “Wizard of Oz” appeared in character as the WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST.

In the episode, the Wicked Witch loses her broom on Sesame Street. So she has to learn the importance of using the word “please” and treating others with respect in order to get it back.

