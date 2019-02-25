Did You See The Sparks Fly Between Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper? Hashtag #getaroom was trending last night after Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed Shallow at the Oscars. Watch this chemistry! Now we know why Gaga called off her engagement! Steamy. #BradleyCooper#jenandbill#LadyGaga#Oscars#Shallow SHARE RELATED CONTENT Family Adventure Day at Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum | Celebrate Seminole Culture Oscar Highlights And Surprises Win Tickets to Rapids Water Park The Legend of Zelda (1986) Cherry Coke Was Introduced in 1985 Fans Rallying Behind Netflix’s ‘One Day at a Time’