Did You Vote Yet?! Do It! And Then Check Out These Great Voting Day Freeeebies!

Did you know there are lots of freebies nationwide on Election Day!? I didn’t and now I’m totally going to take advantage!

But first things first, you’ve gotta vote!

Palm Tran is offering free rides for anyone taking the bus to vote!

To get the free ride, bus riders should inform the driver that they are on their way to vote, or show a voter registration card, according to a news release from Palm Tran.

Palm Tran Connection, the door-to-door call-ahead service, is also offering free rides to the polls. The Connection buses are available to seniors, riders with disabilities, and those who meet household income criteria under the state-sponsored Transportation Disadvantaged Program. Riders will have to pay for the return trip.

Uber and Lyft are working with non-profit and voter groups to give discounted or free rides to the polls. Open up your app for more details.

Do we have Lime bikes or scooters around here? If so, they are offering a free 30 minutes when you use the code LIME2VOTE18.

Restaurants aren’t supposed to offer free food and drink to encourage you to vote, but a lot of places are offering Election Day freebies to everyone. Shake Shack, Potbelly and Jersey Mike’s have some sweet promotions going on in the spirit of democracy.

Have you been to a place that gave you free stuff when you flashed your “I Voted” sticker?