Did Your Favorite Christmas Movie Make The List?

More than 1,200 Americans were given 20 Christmas movies and TV specials, and asked to name their favorite.

1.  A tie between “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life”, 9%

3.  A tie between “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, 7%

5.  A four-way tie between “Elf”“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”“Miracle on 34th Street”, and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, 5%

9.  A four-way tie between “A Charlie Brown Christmas”“A Christmas Carol”“Nightmare Before Christmas”, and “The Polar Express”, 4%

I can’t believe my favorite didn’t make the cut – A Very Brady Christmas!!!  I mean who could forget when Mike Brady was inside a collapsed building thought to be DEAD?!  Then the whole family breaks into song and A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE!!!  Mike is ALIVE!  Please….watch….enjoy.

