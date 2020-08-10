Did Your Favorite Show Peak In It’s First Season?

You know how people stick with a mediocre TV show, hoping it finds its groove? Well, sometimes it works the opposite way. Some shows start out on fire, but then fizzle out immediately. Here’s a list of shows that peaked in Season One, along with the number of seasons they lasted:

1. “Lost”, six seasons.

2. “Once Upon a Time”, seven seasons.

3. “Westworld”, three seasons, and counting.

4. “True Blood”, seven seasons.

5. “Heroes”, four seasons.

6. “Daredevil”, three seasons.

7. “Twin Peaks”, two seasons . . . plus the 2017 third-season revival.

8. “Orphan Black”, five seasons.

9. “The Handmaid’s Tale”, three seasons, and counting. **WHAT?? One of my FAVORITE shows!!

10. “The Walking Dead”, 10 seasons, and counting. **I’m APPALLED! Again, one of my FAVORITE shows!!