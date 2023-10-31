DiGiorno Has A Thanksgiving Pie

DiGiorno is giving people a non-traditional option this Thanksgiving.

The frozen pizza brand unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pizza that will drop tomorrow with a limited number available exclusively online.

Then, every Wednesday through November 22, pizza fans can get them on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The Thanksgiving pizza has turkey, creamy gravy sauce, diced sweet potatoes, colorful green beans and cranberries, rich mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, and a crispy onion topping.

How does this sound to you?