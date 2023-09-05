DiGiorno Is Giving Away New Pineapple Pickle Pizzas

DiGiorno is cooking up a hot new debate on pizza toppings. The brand is dropping a new Pineapple Pickle Pizza. The DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza features a hand-tossed crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese and toppings split right down the middle – one-half sliced dill pickles and one-half chunks of pineapple. Starting today, the new DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza will be available for free exclusively at shopdigiorno.goodnes.com via weekly drops, while supplies last. There’s a limit of one per person and shipping will only be available within the US. The new mashup pizza will not be available for retail sale. What weird thing do you eat that all your friends think is gross?

