Dijon Mustard Ice Cream Released By Grey Poupon and Van Leeuwen

Thought Mac and Cheese ice cream was weird? How about mustard ice cream?

Ice cream maker Van Leeuwen has teamed up with Grey Poupon for a new mustard-flavored ice cream!

The limited-edition treat is described by Van Leeuwen as “an unexpected yet delightful blend of sweet ice cream, honey-dijon swirl, and salted pretzels.”

Other flavors being launched from Van Leeuwen are Campfire S’mores, Summer Peach Crisp, Honey Cornbread with Strawberry Jam, and Espresso Fior di Latte Chip.

You can find these special edition ice cream flavors at select locations of Walmart.

Would you try mustard-flavored ice cream? How do you think it would taste? What is the weirdest ice cream flavor you have ever tried?