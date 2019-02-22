Dillard High School Placed on Lock down After Student Brings Weapon to School

Dillard High school was placed on a brief lockdown Friday after reports surfaced that a student brought a weapon on campus.

The incident occurred around 9:15 am at the campus located on Northwest 25th Terrace and 11th Street, in Fort Lauderdale.

According to the report, the lockdown lasted about 30 minutes where authorities were able to locate the 12-year-old student and disarm them.

It was said the student was armed with a BB gun.

No injuries were reported, however, some parents say the incident has left them shaken.

It is unclear why the student brought the BB gun to school or whether charges will be filed.