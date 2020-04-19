Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Takeout *From Guy’s Ranch!*

Food Network is going ahead with some special episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives during the pandemic.

How can they do this when the show is based on Guy Fieri visiting establishments around the country?

Chefs from restaurants will send the recipes to Fieri and he will make them himself. The shows will highlight how “chefs are still cookin’ it up to keep people fed, support their communities, their families and their employees.” The episodes will be shot from Guy’s home.

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Takeout is set for three episodes. No air date has been announced.

What local restaurants have you supported recently?