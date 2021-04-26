Dinosaurs (1991-1994)

Dinosaurs live like humans in this 1990s sitcom set in 60,000,003 B.C. in Pangaea. Blue-collar dinosaur Earl Sinclair tries to cope with short-tempered boss Bradley P. Richfield of the Wesayso Corporation so he can put food on the table for his large family: sweet-natured and long-suffering wife Fran, rebellious teenage son Robbie, shop-til-she-drops daughter Charlene and precocious Baby, not to mention his crusty mother-in-law, Ethyl. On his rare night out, Earl pals around with his buddy Roy Hess. The show touched on a number of topical issues, including environmentalists, endangered species, LGBT rights, censorship and corporate crime.

