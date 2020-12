The folks at Disney have managed to send fans swooning again by announcing that the beloved series Dinosaurs will be coming to Disney Plus. Dinosaurs originally aired on ABC and the announcement has finally brought a bit of closure to fans wanting to binge the series. The show ran for four seasons and all 65 episodes will be available for your binging pleasure. The Jim Henson creation will be available on Disney Plus beginning on January 29, 2021. Were you a fan of Dinsoaurs?