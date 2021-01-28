Dion, Kim Wilson, Elvin Bishop among nominees for 2021 Blues Music Awards

Courtesy of The Blues Foundation

Dion DiMucci, Fabulous Thunderbirds frontman Kim Wilson, and founding Paul Butterfield Blues Band member Elvin Bishop are among the many artists competing for honors at this year’s Blues Music Awards.

This year’s ceremony, which is the 42nd annual edition of the event, will be held virtually on June 6.

Dion has been nominated for the Song of the Year prize for “Blues Comin’ On,” a tune from his star-studded 2020 album Blues with Friends that the rock ‘n’ roll and doo-wop pioneer co-wrote with Mike Aquilina, and that features a guest appearance by popular blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Wilson and Bishop both are in the running for two awards. Wilson will be competing for honors in the Traditional Blues Male Artist and Instrumentalist Harmonica categories, while Bishop received nods for the Album of the Year and Traditional Blues Album prizes for 100 Years of Blues, his collaborative project with lauded harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite.

Robert Cray Band, Savoy Brown and Kenny Wayne Shepherd are among this year’s other nominees.

The 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards event will be livestreamed free of charge at The Blues Foundation’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m. ET.

You can check out the full list of 2021 Blues Music Awards nominees at Blues.org.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.