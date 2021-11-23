Dion raves about new album ‘Stomping Ground,’ featuring “the greatest guitar players on the planet”

KTBA Records

Dion DiMucci has just released his new studio album, Stomping Ground, the doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great’s second star-studded collaborative project in just over a year.

A follow-up to 2020’s Blues with Friends, this record includes contributions from Eric Clapton, Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, Boz Scaggs, Rickie Lee Jones and more.

Dion tells ABC Audio that he had a lot of fun working on Stomping Ground, and he couldn’t be happier with the project.

“I’m writing some of the best songs in my life, singing better than ever, the way I express stuff,” he maintains. “I have more confidence than ever, and I have these great tracks with the greatest guitar players on the planet on them, and making music with great artists and friends, and making friends with this music.”

Clapton lent his guitar talents to a song called “If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Dion says that when it came time for Eric to record his part, “he said…’I’m gonna play this standing up like I’m playing for 20,000 people.’ And he did, man. He walked in the studio and did this thing, and I tell you, it sounded like he was 19 years old.”

Springsteen and Scialfa, who also appeared on Blues with Friends, are featured on the new song titled “Angel in the Alleyways,” with Patti singing and Bruce contributing harmonica and tremolo guitar. Dion says Springsteen told him that Scialfa was responsible for “the whole arrangement” of the tracks they recorded.

Gibbons, another Blues with Friends contributor, plays guitar on the tune tune “My Stomping Ground.”

Dion says of Billy, “His guitar playing is so simple and recognizable…and so potent.”

Here’s the full Stomping Ground track list:

“Take It Back” — with Joe Bonamassa

“Hey Diddle Diddle ” — with G.E. Smith

“Dancing Girl ” — with Mark Knopfler

“If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll” — with Eric Clapton

“There Was a Time ” — with Peter Frampton

“Cryin’ Shame ” — with Sonny Landreth

“The Night Is Young ” — with Joe Menza and Wayne Hood

“That’s What The Doctor Said ” — with Steve Conn

“My Stomping Ground ” — with Billy Gibbons

“Angel in the Alleyways ” — with Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

“I’ve Got to Get to You ” — with Boz Scaggs, Joe Menza and Mike Menza

“Red House ” — with Keb’ Mo’

“I Got My Eyes on You Baby ” — with Marcia Ball and Jimmy Vivino

“I’ve Been Watching ” — with Rickie Lee Jones and Wayne Hood

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.