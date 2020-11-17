Dion releases new holiday duet with Amy Grant, "Hello Christmas"

KTBA Records

Rock ‘n’ roll and doo-wop legend Dion DiMucci has released a new tune welcoming the holiday season. Called “Hello Christmas,” it features him duetting with veteran pop and Christian music star Amy Grant.

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and you also can check out a lyric video for the tune at Dion’s official YouTube channel. The clip features joyful scenes of various people enjoying the holidays — sitting down for a Christmas dinner, trimming a tree, exchanging gifts, walking in the snow and more.

Regarding the inspiration for “Hello Christmas,” Dion says, “I was talking with a friend about how the world this year can use a little life-giving love and harmony. I told him that Christmas was the grace that changed my life and that I was looking forward to a shot of that this year.”

He adds, “From the start I heard Amy Grant’s voice on it; she just sounds like Christmas to me. I sent the track to her and she fell in love with it and added a beautiful counter-melody which makes it really sublime.”

Dion also will release another yuletide-themed tune this Friday, November 20, a blues-flavored song called “You Know It’s Christmas,” featuring lead guitar by blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Both songs were co-written by Christian author Mike Aquilina, who also co-wrote many tunes on Dion’s latest album, the star-studded Blues with Friends. Bonamassa also appears on a track on that record.

Dion says of the concept he and Aquilina came up with for “You Know It’s Christmas,” “[W]e thought what would a bluesman brag about at Christmas? How he bought just the right gift for his girl and how she’s going to love it!”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.