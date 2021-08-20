Dion Shuffle: Boz Scaggs featured on new blues-rock song by doo-wop legend

KTBA Records

Boz Scaggs is featured on a brand-new song by doo-wop and rock ‘n’ roll great Dion DiMucci, a grooving blues-rock tune called “I’ve Got to Get to You.”

The track is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, and will be featured on Dion’s next studio album, which is due out in the fall. Scaggs contributes some guest vocals to the song, which also includes the talents of the father and son guitar duo Joe and Mike Menza.

You also can check out a video for “I’ve Got to Get to You” at Dion’s official YouTube channel. The clip mixes scenes of people using all sorts of modes of transportation with footage of Dion and his backing band playing the tune and, separately, of the Menzas jamming out on the song.

Explaining why he wanted to collaborate with Scaggs, Dion notes that Boz “is one of my wife Susan‘s favorite singers, and I’m right there with her.

He continues, “I’ve wanted for decades to record a song with this guy. There’s no mistaking his voice for anyone else’s — and here it is, as pure and clear as ever, on ‘I’ve Got to Get to You.'”

Dion also reveals that he was “inspired to write this song after a conversation with Roy Orbison more than fifty years ago,” adding, “Now that Boz has sung on it, it’s finally done. It doesn’t get any better than this.”

Meanwhile, Scaggs says of Dion, “[He’s] one of my favorite singers,” adding about the collaboration, “Our voices are a natural blend.”

Dion’s most recent album, 2020’s Blues with Friends, included appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Van Morrison, Jeff Beck, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt, The Stray Cats‘ Brian Setzer and more.

