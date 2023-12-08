Dion to release new album, ‘Girl Friends’, on March 8

Keeping The Blues Alive Records

Dion will release the new album Girl Friends on March 8, which has him collaborating with a lineup of female performers, including Carleen Carter, Maggie Rose, Rory Block, Shemekia Copeland and Debbie Davis.

He also teams up with guitarist Susan Tedeschi on the just-released second single from the album, “Soul Force.” It follows the previously released tune “An American Hero,” featuring Carter.

You can listen to “Soul Force” now via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

“I wanted the best music possible. So, I wrote up a batch of duets for me and my ‘girl friends,’ the women who inhabit my headphones — the women who make me turn up the volume when they drop into my radio,” Dion shares in a commentary about the record, titled “The Feminine Genius.” “You’ll hear the feminine genius in every groove of this record, and you won’t forget any of it.”

Here is the track list for Girl Friends. It is available for preorder now.

“Soul Force” with Susan Tedeschi

“I Aim to Please” with Danielle Nicole

“Stop Drop and Roll” with Valerie Tyson

“Do Ladies Get the Blues” with Christine Ohlman and Debbie Davis

“An American Hero” with Carlene Carter

“Don’t You Want a Man Like Me” with Rory Block

“Sugar Daddy” with Christine Ohlman

“Endless Highway” with Randi Fishenfeld

“I Got Wise” with Maggie Rose

“Hey Suzy” with Sue Foley

“Mama Said” with Shemekia Copeland

“Just Like That” with Joanne Shaw Taylor

