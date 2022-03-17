Dionne Warwick among honorees for the 2022 She Rocks Awards

Rick Diamond/WireImage

Dionne Warwick is among the female music artists who will be honored at the 10th annual She Rocks Awards, which will be held Thursday, June 2, at 7 p.m. PT at The Ranch in Anaheim, California.

The event, which will feature a hybrid presentation of in-person and virtual elements, also will be livestreamed. Visit SheRocksAwards.com to purchase tickets, and to find more details about the ceremony, including how to watch it.

Among the other 2022 She Rocks Awards honorees are Bones UK guitarist Carmen Vandenberg — who was one of Jeff Beck‘s main collaborator’s on his 2016 album, Loud Hailer — and Yvette Young, who fronts the math-rock group Covet. Additional honorees will be announced soon.

The ceremony will be co-hosted Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale and AXS TV host Katie Daryl.

“It’s been my pleasure to honor amazing women in music and audio for 10 years!” says She Rocks Awards founder Laura B. Whitmore. “This year’s show will inspire and energize all, both in person and via our livestream. I’m thrilled to kick things off with our announcement of these iconic performers. They are true groundbreakers!”

The She Rocks Awards ceremony is presented by The Women’s International Music Network, a.k.a. The WiMN, and pays tribute to women who have made important contributions to the music industry. The ceremony is held during the music-equipment trade conference The NAMM Show.

Warwick has a series of upcoming shows on her 2022 schedule, including a March 22-23 stand at the City Winery in New York, and a lengthy Las Vegas residency at The Stirling Club that kicks off March 24.

You can check out a new video interview that Daryl conducted with Dionne at AXS TV’s official YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.