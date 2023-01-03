Dionne Warwick announces duet with Dolly Parton

Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Two of today’s most beloved artists are getting ready to release a collaboration. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Dionne Warwick revealed she’s teaming up with newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton on a new song.

“She sent me a song that she wanted me to record, and I said, ‘OK, that sounds like a deal,'” Dionne shared. “She’s such a sweetheart. I love her. She sent me another song, the one that we’re going to be doing. It’s a duet.”

The song, “Pease Like A River,” is a gospel tune Dolly wrote. “I’m very excited about this, I really am,” Dionne says. “I’ve done so many duets over the years, but this one is going to be very special.”

Dionne explains that working with Dolly was special due to her connection to Dionne’s late cousin Whitney Houston, who recorded Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You” and turned it into a huge hit.

“It’s preordained,” Dionne insists. “God’s got a purpose.”

Tamron Hall announced the song will be coming “this month,” although an exact release date wasn’t provided.

