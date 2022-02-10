Dionne Warwick Doc Picked Up by CNN Films

There’s a tell-all documentary about Dionne Warwick is in the works and CNN Films has just acquired the rights.

Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over is now set to be one of the first major films to be launched on the CNN+ streaming platform.

The film will chronicle Dionne’s life in music, activism, and her relationship with the late Whitney Houston.

Look for the streaming platform and the film to launch this Spring.

What are your favorite Dionne Warwick tracks?