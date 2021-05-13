Dionne Warwick laughs off online death hoax

Contrary to what you may have seen online, Dionne Warwick is not dead, and the legendary artist proved it as only she could.
A Twitter user on Monday shared screenshot of of a YouTube video titles “The Life and Sad Ending of Dionne Warwick.”
“According to Youtube, @dionnewarwick is dead,” read the caption.
Two days later, on Wednesday, the 80-year-old singer responded to the tragic news with a simple “Oh no!”
Her fans hilariously responded to the hoax as well.
“I’m sorry you had to find out this way,” joked one.
“Next time you see a tweet like this just walk on by,” added another, referencing Warwick’s classic 1964 hit.
Yet another follower quipped, “What about a proof of life concert?”
