Dionne Warwick laughs off online death hoax

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Contrary to what you may have seen online, Dionne Warwick is not dead, and the legendary artist proved it as only she could.

A Twitter user on Monday shared screenshot of of a YouTube video titles “The Life and Sad Ending of Dionne Warwick.”

“According to Youtube, @dionnewarwick is dead,” read the caption.

Two days later, on Wednesday, the 80-year-old singer responded to the tragic news with a simple “Oh no!”

Her fans hilariously responded to the hoax as well.

“I’m sorry you had to find out this way,” joked one.

“Next time you see a tweet like this just walk on by,” added another, referencing Warwick’s classic 1964 hit.

Yet another follower quipped, “What about a proof of life concert?”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.